Australians have listened to over 1,600 lifetimes of music on Spotify

Aussies can’t get enough of the Biebs. Picture: Getty Images

Spotify launched in Australia four years ago this week, and in that time, Australians have streamed 1,626 lifetime’s worth of music. That’s enough music to occupy yourself while walking across the country 400,000 times.

On a single day alone, 1.8 lifetime’s worth of music is streamed across Australia.

We’re also a nation of Beliebers, as much as everyone likes to deny it, with Justin Bieber the most streamed artist of all time in Australia. Sia is the most streamed local artist, closely followed by the Hilltop Hoods.

The local music industry is seeing a big difference thanks to the entrance of streaming services, such as Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play, with ARIA reporting that music revenue in Australia was up 5% in 2015, the first time it had gone up since 2012.

Kate Vale, managing director of Spotify Australia and New Zealand said, “Spotify Australia’s fourth birthday feels particularly special this year, with recent news from ARIA confirming local music revenue growth is up for the first time in three years. It’s a huge win for the industry and local artists alike.”

Australia’s top streamed artists of all time:

1. Justin Bieber

2. Ed Sheeran

3. One Direction

4. Eminem

5. Drake

6. Coldplay

7. The Weeknd

8. Calvin Harris

9. Rihanna

10. Kanye West

