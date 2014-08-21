Australians Have Cracked A Major Hurdle In Manufacturing Cars That Create Energy The Same Way Plants Do

Dr Kastoori Hingorani from the ANU. Suppli

Australian scientists have successfully replicated one of the crucial steps in photosynthesis, opening the way for biological systems powered by sunlight which could manufacture hydrogen as a fuel.

The ANU team created a protein which, when exposed to light, displays the electrical heartbeat which is the key to photosynthesis.

“Water is abundant and so is sunlight. It is an exciting prospect to use them to create hydrogen, and do it cheaply and safely,” says Kastoori Hingorani from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Translational Photosynthesis in the ANU Research School of Biology.

Hydrogen offers potential as a zero-carbon replacement for petroleum products, and is already used for launching spacecraft.

However, until this work, the way that plants produce hydrogen by splitting water has been poorly understood.

The system uses a naturally-occurring protein and does not need batteries or expensive metals, meaning it could be affordable in developing countries, Dr Hingorani said.

Co-researcher Professor Ron Pace said the research opened up new possibilities for manufacturing hydrogen as a cheap and clean source of fuel.

“This is the first time we have replicated the primary capture of energy from sunlight,” Professor Pace said.

“It’s the beginning of a whole suite of possibilities, such as creating a highly efficient fuel, or to trapping atmospheric carbon.”

The team modified a much-researched and ubiquitous protein, Ferritin, which is present in almost all living organisms.

Ferritin’s usual role is to store iron, but the team removed the iron and replaced it with the abundant metal, manganese, to closely resemble the water splitting site in photosynthesis.

The protein also binds a haem group, which the researchers replaced with a light-sensitive pigment, Zinc Chlorin.

When they shone light onto the modified Ferritin, there was a clear indication of charge transfer just like in natural photosynthesis.

The possibilities inspired visionary researcher Associate Professor Warwick Hillier, who led the research group until his death from brain cancer earlier this year.

The research is published in the journal BBA Bioenergetics.

