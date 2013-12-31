Australians Expected To Set New Year Record Of 100 Million Text Mesages

Photo: Cameron Spencer/GETTY

A new record is expected to be set this New Year in Australia: 100 million text messages.

Telstra also expects to transmit more than 5.7 million picture messages and 2.5 million STD calls as people wish friends and family the best for 2014.

Inese Kingsmill, Telstra’s Director of Corporate Marketing, says the text messages should reach about 101 million, up 14 per cent on last year.

“In between champagne bottles popping and fireworks cracking, our customers will keep their fingers busy over the New Year’s period using their phones to keep in contact with loved ones,” she says.

This New Year’s Eve, the glitz and glamour of the Sydney Fireworks will be streamed onto gadgets, computers and smart TVs with Telstra providing a live YouTube show.

The four hour interactive show will be hosted by Australian comedian Merrick Watts and feature a special one hour live performance by Empire of the Sun. It builds on the success of last year’s Telstra YouTube live stream attracted more than 600,000 views.

Kingsmill said 11pm to midnight was traditionally the busiest hour for sending SMS on New Year’s Eve with more than 6.6 million text messages predicted to be sent over the Telstra network.

To ensure customers can keep in touch, Telstra will be closely monitoring the performance of the network throughout the New Year period, in particular at key holiday and celebration locations.

“To minimise the chance of SMS congestion revelers on any network can download the official 2013 Sydney New Year’s Eve app and pre load before 6 pm AEDST 50 text messages that Telstra will send for free from midnight local time,” Kingsmill said.

