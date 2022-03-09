72% of Australians are concerned their financial providers are engaged in greenwashing, according to a new report

The majority of Australians say they don't trust their bank when it comes to greenwashing. (Image: Getty)

Four in five Australians expect their bank and superannuation fund to invest ethically.

However the majority are worried their financial provider is greenwashing its investing practices.

A newly released report charts a generational shift towards responsible investment.

A newly released report from Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA), From Values to Riches 2022: Charting consumer demand for responsible investing in Australia, charts a generational shift towards responsible investment.

A growing number of Australians now expect their service providers to invest in line with their ethics, the report said.

Findings around the increasing prominence of responsible and ethical investing in Australia should prompt the industry to capitalise on this demand.

The report found 80% of survey respondents expect their savings to have a positive impact on the world.

Additionally, 74% said they would consider moving to another provider if they found out their financial services provider was investing in companies engaged in activities inconsistent with their values, a figure that rises to 87% among younger generations of Australians.

The report’s findings come from a survey of 1,097 Australians aged 18 and over.

The report also showed more Australians are putting their stated values into practice; the proportion of Australians with responsible investments are up 28% since 2020 to 17%, predominantly Gen X and Millennials.

A further 46% are considering investing in responsible investment products within the next five years, with 26% aiming to do so within the year.

Three in five Australians said they would be motivated to try to save and invest more if they knew it would make a positive difference in the world.

However concerns around greenwashing are a factor holding Australians back from switching banks or super funds — 72% said their concern that responsible investors engaged in greenwashing was stopping them switching to ethical providers.

This perspective is heavily skewed along generational lines, with 80% of Gen Z airing concerns around greenwashing compared with 66% of Boomers.

This stops 65% of Australians from switching to an ethical bank, the report said.

Trust in the nation’s $3.5 trillion superannuation sector is higher, with seven out of 10 Australians saying super funds that claim to have a positive impact actually do.

In recent years consumer interest in the financial sector’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards has grown, along with public pressure for companies to act on climate change.

Australian and New Zealand Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), which represents $33 trillion in funds under management, released a new set of climate disclosure expectations they hope will improve corporate transparency through the green transition earlier this month.

Both the IGCC and the federal government have argued that inadequate climate risk disclosure could repel international investors from Australian companies, severing local firms from billions of dollars in capital.

The report’s findings also come as funds, state governments and a growing list of global corporations announced they were divesting from Russian assets in recent weeks.

Australia’s largest super funds said in March they will cut off their $2 billion Russian asset portfolio after facing pressure from both their customers and the federal government.

Several state governments, the federal government’s $200 billion Future Fund, multinational oil giant BP, and local fund managers have also committed to liquidating some or all Russian investments.