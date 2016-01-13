Australians can now buy a ticket in the US Powerball jackpot worth $2.1 billion

For the first time ever, Australians will be able to buy a ticket in the US Powerball jackpot valued at $US1.5 billion ($2.1 billion).

The move comes as Lottoland was awarded a five-year licence by the the Northern Territory Racing Commission yesterday which will allow Australians to participate online in state and international lotteries.

To play in the giant jackpot, Aussies just need to pay for a $US14 ticket.

To win, the player must choose five white balls from a spinning heap numbered 1 to 69, plus a red Powerball numbered between 1 and 26.

The odds of winning are 1:292,201,338.

It is unclear if the winner would be forced to pay the same taxes on the winnings as an American citizen.

The upcoming Powerball draw is the largest ever prize in its history. It will take place on Thursday at 2pm AEDT.

