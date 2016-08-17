Australians are starting to worry about robots moving in on their jobs

Malcolm Turnbull with Japanese robot Asimo in Tokyo. Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP/Getty Images)

Australians are increasingly starting to worry about being replaced by robots.

More than half (52%) think their job will be impacted by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in the next 10 years.

Another 27% say that “maybe” their job will be impacted, according to an online poll of 2,706 people by recruiters Hays.

Reports from the US say up to half of all jobs could disappear over the next 20 years. In Australia, a Perth company has build a robot which can build a house faster than any human brickie.

“Automation and artificial intelligence has already begun to impact a diverse range of workplaces and jobs, from automated self-service checkouts in retail stores to assembly lines in manufacturing plants,” says Nick Deligiannis, managing director of Hays in Australia.

“But with automation and AI replacing or taking over manual and repetitive tasks, this will leave employees free to focus on the non-routine and more advanced aspects of their job.

“There’s also the possibility that robots and AI could be used as another tool to help us do our job better, rather than replace us.”

Automation is taking over more technical skills. Soft skills, or those human-to-human interactions, are a lot more difficult to automate or outsource.

“So it is soft skills that will add to your value in the years ahead,” says Deligiannis. “This includes communication, team work, adaptability, creative thinking and relationship building skills.”

The poll was conducted between June and August 2016.

