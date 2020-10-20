Australians are spending more on groceries in 2020. Here's the breakdown state by state.

Getty Images Aussies are spending more on groceries

Research commissioned by Aldi found that 75.4% of Australians are spending more on groceries in 2020.

A higher proportion of Tasmanians are spending more on their groceries (81%) followed by Western Australians and Northern Territorians (both at 80%).

Retail expert Gary Mortimer linked the increase to more Aussies cooking at home during the pandemic.

Australians have been spending more money on their groceries.

Here’s a breakdown of where Aussies are putting more money down for their groceries:

Tasmania – 81%

Western Australia – 80%

Northern Territory – 80%

New South Wales – 78%

Victoria – 77%

Queensland – 70%

South Australia – 66%

Australian Capital Territory – 65%

The research also found that 72.5% of Aussies are looking to cut down on how much they spend on groceries so that they can stick to their budget.

According to Suncorp, the average Australian spends nearly $300 on food a week. In a 2019 report, it found that groceries were the most common food-related expense, followed by alcohol and takeaway food.

Queensland University of Technology Business School Professor Gary Mortimer, a researcher in retail marketing and consumer behaviour, explained why there has been an increase in spending on groceries.

“Certainly from March onwards, some of that lift was underpinned by panic buying during times of uncertainty,” he told Business Insider Australia. “We saw shoppers flock to supermarkets and stock up and stockpile,” he said.

Australians have also been spending time cooking at home, with companies like Coles launching recipes and demonstrations online for some inspiration.

“We’ve seen consumers what we refer to as ‘cocooning’ or staying home [and] avoiding the crowds,” Mortimer added. “So more and more people are actually cooking at home.”

The shutdown of hospitality venues during the pandemic has also seen Aussies stock up on their groceries, as they weren’t able to go and dine out as they used to.

“Even as states and territories have reopened due to social distancing measures, we still see restaurants and bistros and pubs restricted to their numbers,” Mortimer said. “So even if you want to go out to your favourite restaurant or bistro, you may find it difficult to get in and hence, we’re still cooking at home.”

Aldi shopping expert Nicole Higgins highlighted ways Aussies can save money on their groceries, such as buying fruit and vegetables that are in season, planning at least one meatless meal a week and meal prepping.

“Don’t get intimidated by fancy meals and intricate recipes,” she said in a statement. “When meal prepping think soups, slow cooker stews, breakfast muffins and pasta sauces.”

Another tip? Using glass containers to store your food. “Rather than falling victim to the old out of sight out of mind principle, glass containers will remind you what you have in the fridge and pantry so you know when produce is reaching the end of its life,” she added.

