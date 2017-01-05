Australians worry more about their skills being outdated than immigrants taking their jobs

Carl Court/Getty Images

Australians are more concerned about declining demand for their skills than any effect of immigration on job vacancies.

According to a survey by job site Indeed of 1000 people actively looking for work, 31% were worried their skills would be outdated and only 12% were concerned about immigration bringing greater competition for jobs.

It was the 16-24 year olds (39%) who were most concerned about employer demand for their skill set.

Those in the 45-54 age bracket were significantly more concerned about the effects of immigration on job prospects (18%) while 55+ year olds were the least concerned (7%).

Chris McDonald, Indeed’s managing director Australia and New Zealand, says the survey confirms that job location, commuting times and flexible work are more important than pay for Australian job seekers.

“These results tally with other research we’ve done recently that shows that interest in flexible work in Australia has increased by more than 78% in the last few years,” he says.

About 60% thought job location/commute was one of the most important factors for the next job, 55% thought flexibility and 51% rated job security high.

When it comes to money, just 20% thought compensation was the most important aspect of a new job.

However, there was a marked difference in attitude between men (26%) and women (16%).

Automation was not seen as a serious concern with only 6.4% worried about its effect on their job prospects in 2017.

Overall, almost 60% think 2017 will be same or better than 2016 for job prospects.

“The good news is that more than half (55.6%) of jobseekers thought they would find a new job within four months,” says McDonald.

The most confident age group was the 16-24 year olds, with almost 75% believing they would find a new job within four months.

However, older workers feel they are being left behind. Almost half (43%) of 55+ job seekers feel their prospects will be worse in 2017 and only 5% feel it will be better.

