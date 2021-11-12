Australians are losing trust in the way governments handle their data after more than a year of living with pandemic tech

Photo: Getty Images

Trust in the way governments are handling the data of Australians is declining at a “significant” rate, as the nation grows wary of how personal data is captured and stored after almost a year of living with state-run pandemic tech infrastructure.

According to a new study released by the Australian National University on Friday, nationwide trust in the ability of major institutions and governments to maintain data privacy fell from an average of 5.70 to 5.49 out of 10 between May 2020 and August 2021.

One of the study’s co-authors, Nicholas Biddle, a professor from the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods, said he and his team hoped to offer an update on the attitudes of the general public to data privacy throughout the pandemic, as well as how they feel about the use of QR codes and other government apps and websites.

He said while the declining rate of trust seen in the study may seem small, it’s still “significant”.

“This is especially the case as the pandemic, lockdowns and the use of apps for contact tracing continued, and even intensified in some cases,” Biddle said.

“Our analysis, covering a time when much of the east coast of Australia was living in lockdown, shows Australians were starting to get more wary about how their private data from check-in apps might be used by major institutions, including governments and corporations,” he said.

The study, which surveyed 3,000 people, found that 88% of Australians check-in via QR code as required of them either always or most of the time.

It found that women are more likely to check-in than men; and that Aboringinal and Torres Strait Islander Australians, those born overseas in a non-English speaking country, those with “low levels of education” and those who live outside of wealthier areas were all less likely to check-in than other demographics, too.

Most interesting about his findings, Biddle pointed out, were that those most sceptical of data mishandling were also most likely to abide by requirements to use government-run check-in technology.

“The majority of Australians who expressed low trust in how institutions use their data, 54.2 per cent, said they always use check-in apps,” Professor Biddle said.

“While this is quite a fair bit lower than those who have high trust in institutions, 68.5 per cent, it shows that despite their concerns, many Australians are doing the right thing and what they have been asked to do by governments to help keep each other and their communities safe during the pandemic.”

The study’s findings come in the midst of a months-long tide of criticism levelled at state governments over the security flaws built into their check-in apps, and how easily forgeable the Morrison government’s vaccine certificates have come to be.

Earlier this month, Digital Rights Watch urged Australians to be mindful of where they sign in, and the fact that a large portion of venues and businesses are outsourcing their registration technology to companies that deal in collecting data.

“Small businesses with less than three million dollars annual turnover are not covered by the Privacy Act 1988, which means they are not covered by the Australian Privacy Principles for how they handle our personal information,” they said.

“On top of this, many of these businesses do not have experience in handling large amounts of personal information.”

The concerns have been heard among developers, too, who at various points throughout the pandemic have warned governments of the data handling flaws built into the services they impose upon the general public.

Richard Nelson, a Sydney-based software engineer, in August discovered an “obvious” security flaw in the federal government’s Express Plus Medicare app that allowed him — and others — to create fake vaccine certificates in under 10 minutes.

Other security experts at the time weighed in to describe the flaw as one that would have been picked up in the most basic of security audits, suggesting it was something the government had failed to consider.

It’s a struggle both federal and state governments have been grappling with since the rollout and subsequent failure of the federal government’s COVIDSafe app in early 2020, which has led experts to suggest a data breach from a COVID-safe check-in site is inevitable.