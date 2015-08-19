Australians are increasingly using their phones to find and apply for jobs

Agung Parameswara/Getty Images

Seek, the highly successful Australian-grown jobs website, released its annual results today, showing another record profit.

Within the results announcement, there’s a set of figures showing just how important mobile traffic has become to Seek’s business.

Mobile users are now in the majority. Out of 35 million visits to Seek in 2015, 26.6 million arrived via a mobile device, as this table shows:

Three years ago, a bit more than one-third came via mobile. Now it’s three-quarters.

The biggest increase has been via a mobile app which has grown over three years from 600,000 users to 5.8 million.

And Seek now has a collection of 6.1 million CVs stored, which means those users can apply for a job via their phone without going to a desktop.

