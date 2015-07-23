Australians are increasingly hitting the highway, on motorbikes

Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

While Australian demand for 4WDs is booming, there’s another form of transportation that is growing even quicker – motorcycles.

According to data released by the ABS earlier today, the number of registered Australian motorcycles now stands at more than 800,000, an increase of more than 22% on levels seen only five years ago.

New South Wales and Victoria, the most populous states, had the highest number of registered motorcycles at 222,111 and 187,167 respectively.

On a per capita basis, Western Australia had the highest proportion of motorcycles per head of population, at 49 per 1,000 people.

Overall there are now 18.007 million registered vehicles in Australia, an increase of 2.4% on 2013/14 and some 12.1% higher than the levels seen five years earlier.

The full breakdown of registered vehicles from the ABS can be found below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.