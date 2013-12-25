Australians Are In For Hefty Health Insurance Price Hikes Next Year

Liz Tay

Australians are facing the biggest health insurance price rise since 2005, with companies increasing premiums by up to 8% next year.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Peter Dutton approved plans by all 34 health insurers to increase premiums by an average of 6.2% – up from the 5.6% approved by the former Labor government.

The SMH reports that the average family policy including extras like dental costs will rise by more than $200 a year, while singles can expect to pay $100 more a year.

Dutton blamed the increase on insurers higher-than-expected claims, and “pressures placed on the sector by Labor”.

The decision comes as the Abbott Government considers scrapping means-testing of its 30% health insurance rebate.

