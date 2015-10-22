Australians are giving up local bubbles for champagne

Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Yellowglen remains the nation’s favourite sparkling wine, but Australians are drinking less local fizz and looking overseas for bubbles, new data from industry analysts Wine Intelligence reveals.

And while Australia punches well above its weight when it comes to popping corks, as the 10th largest sparkling wine market by volume, with nearly a quarter of adults opting for bubbles at least once a month, Wine Intelligence’s 2015 Australia Sparkling Wine Report says the last year has seen declines in volumes, led by shrinking consumption of domestic sparklings.

The trend mirrors sluggish growth in still wines, but growing choice from offshore has come at the expense of domestic producers as consumers in the smaller imported market turned to French champagne, New Zealand sparkling, Italian prosecco and Spanish cava instead. All four categories are being consumed more frequently than two years ago.

Around 8 million Australians, half the adult population, are sparkling drinkers.

But Wine Intelligence’s Australian country manager, Natasha Rastegar, says that as the dollar continues to weaken, the imported growth pattern may change.

“There are signs from our research that the general trend with sparkling wine over the last couple of years has been towards stability. However, there are some notable growth stories, including Oyster Bay, which has succeeded in reaching more sparkling drinkers in Australia than ever before,” she said.

Rastegar said several brands of sparkling wines have been gaining advocates, with more people claiming they would be likely to recommend a number of brands to friends and family.

Here’s Wine Intelligence’s chart on the most purchased sparkling brands.

Source: Wine Intelligence

