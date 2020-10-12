Australians will begin their Christmas shopping in November this year, as they try to avoid big delays

Image: Getty

Power Retail’s latest report highlighted how Aussies are concerned about delivery delays in the lead up to Christmas.

It found that 59% of Aussie online shoppers have been experiencing delays on their deliveries.

It comes as the coronavirus pandemic has seen online shopping skyrocket.

A new report highlights how Australians have been experiencing delivery delays with their parcels and are worried about these delays affecting Christmas shopping.

Power Retail’s latest Trajectory Report surveyed more than 5,000 Australian online shoppers, with 59% experiencing delays on their deliveries. Aussie shoppers revealed 38% of their items were impacted by delivery delays and the hardest-hit state was Victoria, with 50% of parcels being held up.

In addition, 55% of Aussies were concerned about delivery delays affecting their online Christmas shopping.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a staggering increase in online shopping, which has put a strain on delivery networks.

“Logistics and delivery networks have been overwhelmed since the COVID-19 pandemic sent online shopping volumes through the roof, and the worst is yet to come during the peak November-December Christmas period,” Power Retail head of analytics, David Fear said in a statement. “Demand for online shopping has doubled year-on-year, and the expected peak volumes for online retail in November are set to cause a major meltdown.”

Fear also mentioned Power Retail’s research, which found that the highest retail traffic over the last 12 months was in November 2019. Those levels were already close to being reached in September.

Victorian shoppers were the most concerned about their delivery delays (63%), followed by people in Western Australia (58%) because of delivery delays triggered by their border closures.

Many Aussies are planning to get an early start on their online Christmas shopping, with 78% planning to do so, according to the report.

Breaking that down by month, most respondents (89%) were planning to start shopping in October and early November.

The report comes as Australia Post suggested that Aussies get a head start on their Christmas shopping to avoid delays. It mentioned the final dates when parcels should be sent in order to reach their destination in time for Christmas.

“We’re working hard to deliver your letters and parcels, but delivery for Christmas will take longer this year as we manage the impacts of COVID-19 and more parcels than ever before,” Australia Post said on its website.

“Sending as early as possible, and by the dates advised following, means your letters and parcels will have the best chance of arriving in time for Christmas.”

The final date to deliver parcels for Christmas by regular parcel post is Saturday 12 December. With express post, it’s by December 19. Australia Post also highlighted the various final dates for international locations.

