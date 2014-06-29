Australian Young Gun Nick Kyrgios Will Play World Number One Rafael Nadal At Wimbledon

Epic. Picture: Getty Images

The 19-year-old Wimbledon wildcard Nick Kyrgios is Australia’s last hope of taking home a men’s singles title at the grass-court grand slam this year, and he’s on his way, beating Czech Jiri Vesely overnight.

Taking on the 68th-ranked Vesely overnight, Kyrgios took out the third-round, rain interrupted match 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-2.

Cruising through to the last 16, he will now square up against world number one, Rafael Nadal.

The win also boosted the young Aussie’s rankings, pushing him into the top 100 for the first time.

