Australian Women Encouraged To Consider Alternatives To The Pill

The pill is becoming outdated and alternative methods of contraception are gaining ground, according to family planning advisers.

Although the percentage of Australian women using the pill (30%) is relatively high by international standards, long-acting reversible contraception is becoming more popular, The SMH reported.

These new methods – including intrauterine devices (IUDs), implants and the vaginal ring – are typically more convenient and have fewer side-effects than regular contraception.

NSW Family Planning medical director Deborah Bateson said many women are now abstaining from using the pill, at a time when abortion rates are rising.

“In my practice I see women who perhaps thought that they didn’t need contraception any more. They really underestimated their chances of falling pregnant and perhaps they’re a bit sick of contraception and feel they’ve been taking the pill a long time,” Dr Bateson said.

The Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia survey of 2005 and 2008 revealed that contraception use declined for every demographic, other than that of 30-34 year-old single women.

