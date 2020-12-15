An Australian woman fell to her death while trying to take photo at edge of 262-foot cliff

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The Grampians National Park seen from Reed Lookout, Victoria, Australia.

A 38-year-old woman fell from a 262-foot-high cliff and died in an attempt to pose for a photo.

Police said Loomba attempted to take a photo at a “picture perfect rock” when she fell off the cliff, 9News reported.

An alarming number of people in recent years have lost their lives in the process of trying to take a photo in dangerous and risky locations.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 38-year-old woman fell from a 262 feet high cliff and died in an attempt to pose for a photo.

Australia’s 9News first reported that Rosy Loomba of Victoria, Australia fell off a cliff at a popular tourist spot in the famous Grampians National Park. Police said Loomba attempted to take a photo at a “picture perfect rock” when she fell off the cliff, 9News reported. Police and emergency personnel spent six hours to find her body, according to 9 News.

Victoria Police Minister Lisa Neville warned that this was “dangerous behaviour” and “in the end, we can’t rope off every part of Victoria. People have to take responsibility,” The Age reported.

An alarming number of people in recent years have lost their lives in the process of trying to take a photo in dangerous and risky areas. One study found that 259 people died while taking selfies between 2011 and 2017, Insider’s Lindsay Dodgson reported. Just last year, a college student died from falling off Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher while trying to take selfies, Insider’s Ashley Collman reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.