Photos Of Australian Athletes Training For The Winter Olympics During The Summer

Australia has only won nine Winter Olympic medals.

It makes sense — there’s no snow there and the winter games take place in Aussie summer.

But Australian athletes are starting to figure out ways of getting around those inherent disadvantages.

During October and November Aussie athletes worked out on the beach, snowboarded on sand dunes, and put wheels on their bobsleds in preparation for the upcoming Sochi Olympics.

It’s pretty impressive.

