Australian Wineries Go Online With Virtual Cellar Door In Bid To Beat Supermarkets

Victorian producer Tahbilk, one of Australia’s oldest, family-owned wineries, is part of a new online sales push.

Former ASIC chairman Tony D’Aloisio has a secret passion: wine. The veteran lawyer is the owner of Yarra Valley winery Oakridge Estate as well as being President of the Winemakers Federation of Australia.

Now, with a little help from tech guru and philanthropist John Cameron, the man who helped create the ASX’s fully-automated options trading systems, some of Australia’s top wineries are part of a new online retailing push.

From the Producer is a new virtual cellar door, which is also selling Australian cheeses and olives, with some of Australia’s most famous wine names, including Yalumba, Tulloch, Hollick, Tahbilk and Voyager Estate, on board. There are now 750 wines on the site in the two months since it launched following the pilot phase.

Unlike other online wine sellers, such as Crackawines or Grays Online, there’s no middle man taking a cut. Consumers deal directly with the winery involved.

Cameron ploughs all of his sales income and fees into charity and programs such as From the Producer, but the man who did away with the ASX’s trading floor now trying to do the same with wineries?

He says it’s simply a matter of bypassing the middleman to maximise returns for the wineries involved.

“It’s a completely automated service managed by the producers themselves which means that it costs almost nothing to run. I have put it in ‘the Cloud’ where it can run forever as a free service allowing local producers and consumers to connect and do business,” Cameron said.

It’s also an antidote to the hegemony of the supermarket retailers in wine sales.

“A thriving community of local producers drives diversity, innovation and quality. And I want to see Australians supporting this and getting to enjoy fabulous products at the same time,” he said.

D’Aloisio, whose winery is listed on the site, and his organisation have thrown their support behind the project.

“From the Producer is an important addition to the retail landscape,” D’Aloisio said. “It especially has a role to play in assisting smaller wineries and young winemakers that might not have ready access to a retail distribution network, shelf space or a cellar door of their own. Consumers get ready access to new and interesting wines that might not otherwise hit the shelves.”

Check out From the Producer here.

