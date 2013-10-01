An Australian Wine Mogul Will Challenge Larry Ellison's Team Oracle For The Next America's Cup

Wine mogul Bob Oatley has confirmed his Hamilton Island Yacht Club will challenge Larry Ellison’s Team Oracle for the next America’s Cup, three decades after Australia last won the race.

The challenge was delivered to a Team Oracle representative just after their boat crossed the line in the deciding final against Emirates Team New Zealand on San Francisco Bay last week.

Oatley released a statement this morning after earlier media reports, confirming his Hamilton Island Yacht Club has been accepted as the Challenger of Record for the 35th America’s Cup.

“Given Australia’s previous success in the America’s Cup, the Admiral’s Cup and Olympic yachting, and as proud Australians, we think it is time for our nation to be back in our sport’s pinnacle event,” Oatley said in the statement.

Hamilton Island Yacht Club has for the past three decades run Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, which has become the largest annual regatta in Australia with some 200 offshore yachts competing in recent years.

Oatley signed the challenge with his eldest son Sandy. The date and location of the race are yet to be finalised, with details expected early next year.

