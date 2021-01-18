77% of Australians say they're willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey – but rules for those who refuse are still in question

The majority of Aussies are willing to take the coronavirus vaccine. Image: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Many Australians are willing to take a coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available, according to new findings from Roy Morgan.

The market research firm’s survey found 77% Australians would take the jab.

There was also support among respondents for making mask wearing compulsory.

A majority of Australians are willing to take a coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available.

Research from Roy Morgan found 77% of Aussies would get vaccinated once a coronavirus vaccine is publicly offered.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is set to be rolled out across Australia starting from next month and the good news is a clear majority of 77% of Australians say they will be vaccinated when the vaccine becomes publicly available,” Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levin said in a statement. “This support is strong across all sections of the community including both genders, people of all ages, supporters of different political parties and in every state and territory.”

While there is currently strong support among respondents for a vaccine, this sentiment has dipped slightly from a previous survey done in March/April. At the time – when strict lockdowns first came into play – 87% of Australians said they would be up for a vaccine.

But it’s not just an upcoming vaccine getting the thumbs up, most Aussies surveyed welcomed the use of masks. According to the research, 72% believe wearing masks should be mandatory and that’s mainly among people in New South Wales and Victoria.

When it came to the idea of opening the borders, Western Australians were the most reluctant, with 85% not wanting state borders to completely open. WA has had some of the strictest border closures since the pandemic began, enforcing a hard border to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also reluctant to open borders were Tasmania (79%), South Australia (75%), Queensland (73%) and Victoria (70%). New South Wales, however, was split.

“When it comes to the opening of state borders the views of Australians tend to align with their respective state governments,” Levine added. “NSW has had the most open border policy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and only closed its borders once – when daily local cases of COVID-19 ballooned through 100 in early July.

“In NSW a slim majority of 55% of respondents are against all state borders being completely open today – clearly the lowest against opening the borders of any state.”

Gladys Berejiklian suggests rules about vaccines in hospitality venues

Australia has put its hand up for three different coronavirus vaccine candidates – ones from Novavax, Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca. Vaccinations are set to to kick off from early March, with the first round given to frontline workers, health workers and aged care residents.

As the vaccine rollout edges closer, there is growing debate about what rules should be in place for those who refuse to participate.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state government will consider the idea of hospitality venues being allowed to refuse entry to people who haven’t received a vaccine, the ABC reported.

But she also believes incentives should be introduced to encourage Aussies to get vaccinated.

Earlier in January, the national cabinet introduced new measures for passengers travelling on flights after the highly infectious UK coronavirus strain entered the country. Travellers must have a negative COVID-19 test before heading into Australia and masks are mandatory on all international and domestic flights.

