Image: iStock

Australia is well known for serving some of the best craft beers in the country, but did you know we also pour exceptional whisky and gin too?

In particular, we’re cementing ourselves as a whisky powerhouse, up against infamous distilleries in Scotland, Ireland, America and Japan, while gin — relatively new to being Australian-made — has become more commonplace and is up there with the rest of them.

If you’re looking for the perfect whiskies and gins to stock your drinks cabinet or bar cart with, here are our suggestions.

Whisky

Aged in Australian red wine barrels, the Starward Two-Fold whisky is balanced, approachable and a versatile sipping beverage. A double grain whisky, it is a union of Australia’s quintessential grains; wheat and malted barley.

Buy Starward Two-Fold Whisky from First Choice Liquors.

Hellyers Road Distillery sits at the top of Tasmania in the town of Burnie. Their Original Single Malt Whisky, aged in American Oak (ex-bourbon) and finished in French Oak (ex-pinot noir) is imaginative and unique, tantalising the senses with crisp summer citrus of lemon and orange. It sits as a sweet layer of pepper and spice on the palate with a persuasion of the red wine cameo.

Buy Hellyer’s Road Pinot Noir Finish Single Malt Whisky from First Choice Liquors.

Lark is Australia’s oldest single malt distillery. The Lark Classic Cask is double-distilled and aged in small casks, featuring Lark’s trademark citrus and butterscotch with a hint of Tasmanian peat. It’s a great balance of sweet, spicy and savoury elements that make this the perfect everyday dram for whisky-lovers.

Buy Lark Classic Cask Australian Single Malt Whisky from First Choice Liquors.

Gin

Archie Rose is one of Sydney’s original gin pioneers. In their Signature Dry gin, they use 14 traditional and native botanicals, each uniquely infused and individually distilled in a 300L handmade copper pot still.

Perfectly balanced and wonderfully complex, it’s accented by native Australian botanicals, including Blood Lime, Dorrigo Pepperleaf, Lemon Myrtle and River Mint, underpinned by Juniper.

Buy Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin from Vintage Cellars.

This award-winning gin highlights juniper, coriander & angelica root. It also boasts the inclusion of the coastal daisy bush ‘Olearia axillaris’, which imparts sweet piney notes. It is a bold, savoury gin and is rounded with fresh South Australian oranges.

Buy Kis O Gin from Vintage Cellars.

This internationally recognised award-winning gin is a perfect, classic gin. It’s spicy with citrus notes and captures the essence of contemporary Australia’s heritage in Europe and Asia. Using whole oranges, it is highly aromatic and supports the spicier botanicals like cardamom, while the cinnamon and star anise add rich fruitcake tones. The Tasmanian pepper berry leaf gives it warmth and accompanies lemon myrtle, a substitution for lemon.

Buy Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin from First Choice Liquors.