Australian Weightlifter Francois Etoundi Made A Comeback, Won Commonwealth Games Bronze, Then Got Arrested

Francois Etoundi. Photo: Alex Livesey/ Getty

An Australian athlete has reportedly been charged with assault after an incident in the Commonwealth Games athletes’ village in Glasgow.

Francois Etoundi, who won bronze in the 77kg class weightlifting, had been detained after police were called to a disturbance at the village.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports local police said, “A 29 year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in custody in connection with an alleged assault following an altercation within the athletes’ village in Glasgow on Wednesday the 30th of July.”

Etoundi had overcome a number of injuries to compete in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, after cutting his Delhi Games campaign short when he ruptured his biceps during the warm up for his event.

The Cameroon-born weightlifting had only just posted about his Games success on his Facebook page.

It’s another blow for the Australian team after head athletics coach Eric Hollingsworth was suspended overnight for his critical statement of athlete Sally Pearson, in which he called he called her a bad role model.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.