Australian Voters Set A New World Record For Tweeting About #Sausage

Australians set a new global peak for the use of the word “sausage” on Twitter today, as voters in the federal election enjoyed sausage rolls traditionally made available at polling stations.

Twitter announced the record at 3pm Sydney time, after the social media platform was swamped by voters posting comments about enjoying their tasty treats after casting their ballots.

The Australian opposition coalition of the Liberal and National parties, led by Tony Abbott, is expected to replace the Australian Labor Party which has been in office for the past six years.

Photos of sausages were posted from all corners of the country. Here are a selection.









https://twitter.com/MelissaCadzow/statuses/376221129091731456







