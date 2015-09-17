Australian vitamin maker Swisse gets sold to a Hong Kong company for $1.5 billion

A Swisse two seater grand prix car is set up at Melbourne Town Hall. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Hong Kong company Biostime International is buying Australian vitamin company Swisse for about $1.5 billion.

Swisse, started in Victoria by Kevin Ring in the 1970s, attracted interest from Chinese companies wanting to buy Australian clean-and-green credentials.

Fairfax Media reports the deal highlights the demand for Australian brands and products in China.

Rival Australian vitamin maker Blackmores has seen its share price go from $28 a year ago to about $130 as investors bet on increasing demand in China for reliable food supplements.

Biostime, an infant formula and milk powder producer, has more than 200 sales offices across China.

