Australian video streaming platform Stan just landed a deal with Warner Bros

Nine and Fairfax’s $100 million streaming project Stan has just landed an exclusive deal with Warner Bros, which will see it add all 10 seasons of Friends, several movies, and some exclusive content to the catalogue.

The multi-year licensing agreement also includes the drama iZombie, Constantine and season three of Kevin Bacon’s The Following.

From October all 236 episodes of Friends will be available, along with The West Wing, The OC and Rebel Wilson’s Super Fun Night.

Nick Forward, Stan’s Content and Product Director, said: ““By adding hundreds of hours of new content to Stan’s lineup, the deal further cements our position as the SVOD service with the highest quality and largest library of content in Australia.”

Launching in Australia earlier this year, the platform is priced at $10 a month with a free 30-day trial.

Not long after Stan launched, US competitor Netflix officially arrived Down Under, putting pressure on entertainment platforms like Foxtel, free-to-air and existing video-on-demand channels.

The battle for users is now heating up and while Netflix hasn’t released its local customer numbers, a number of research notes suggest it already has the biggest share of the video-on-demand streaming market.

Over the longer term, Credit Suisse forecasts Netflix will have a slightly higher market share with 40%. Stan will be the second largest player with 33% and Presto 27%.

Meanwhile, local player Quickflix is fighting for survival with reports the player is bleeding 5000 customers a month since Netflix’s Australian launch.

* Allure Media, publisher of Business Insider, is owned by Fairfax Media.

