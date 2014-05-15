Australian Vehicle Sales Were Up In April By Just 2 Cars

Getty/Morne de Klerk

Australian new motor vehicle sales data for April are out and incredibly the total seasonally adjusted sales changed by just 2 units – that’s just 2 cars – the month before to 92,156.

The ABS says the trend “decreases for seventeenth consecutive month.”

Indeed looking at the rolling 12-month sales, the rate of growth, and this month’s sales, which is the weakest in almost 2 years, suggests more tough times like ahead for car retailers.

Certainly if the budget hits confidence the way that the airwaves yesterday suggested it could, then it seems only a matter of time before sales head back under 90,000 per month.

