University Of Queensland Has Been Forced To Take Back 400 Scholarships It Accidentally Gave On Christmas Eve

The University of Queensland was forced to apologise to 400 students after it mistakenly offered them scholarships, which have since been withdrawn, ABC News reports.

One UQ administrator described it as “a little bit like hitting the reply-to-all button when you mean to just hit the reply button.” The school had only planned to give out 100 scholarships.

Another unfortunate element of Queensland’s mistake was the timing — students found out about the accidental scholarships on Christmas Eve, leading to appropriate family celebrations.

One woman told ABC that after her niece was told she recieved a scholarship, “It was like a Christmas present to our whole family, and we were so excited. We were doing happy dances. [On] Christmas Day we were toasting to it at lunchtime … all of a sudden it’s just gone. It just seems very unfair.”

The potential student is now reassessing whether she can afford to attend the school.

