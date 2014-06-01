Australian University Fees Could Rise At Least 50% By 2016

University of Sydney campus

University students could pay as much as 50% more in 2016, thanks to the federal government’s cuts to higher education which is forcing universities across the country to make up this gap through higher fees.

Fees for an arts degree at Sydney University could rise 50%, while engineering and science degrees will see 55% increases.

Melbourne University vice-chancellor Glyn Davis expects fees for engineering degrees at his college to also go up by at least 60% and science degrees by about 54%.

The University of NSW is deliberating on what it will do, but acting vice-chancellor, Iain Martin, says the university was “hit harder than many universities by the changes”.

“Given the critical importance of these programs to Australia’s future, we will be doing our utmost to reduce the impact on students studying in these disciplines,” Martin said.

