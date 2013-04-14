Australian Universities To Lose Billions In Funding To Pay For Gonski Reforms

Photo:

Prime Minister Julia Gillard will today outline ”the biggest change to school education” in the past four decades, with schools set to receive an extra $14.5 billion over the next six years.

But this will be in part funded by $2.8 billion in university funding cuts, raising concerns that the Labor Party is underminining further education, reports Judith Ireland at The Sydney Morning Heralad.

Read the full policy here.

