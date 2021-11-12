Australian universities have offered staff extra pay – but it’s a ‘harsh consolation prize’ without job security, critics warn

Sydney, Australia - Nov 23, 2019: University of Technology Sydney, Central (Building 2) nears completion. Features a new library, reading rooms, student study spaces and food court.

When the University of Sydney released a letter saying they would offer a one-off payment to staff, ACTU secretary Sally McManus said workers could use the current window to utilise individual bargaining power.

While there are variances between collective and individual workers rights, one academic told Business Insider Australia it was unlikely university sector employees would gain greater bargaining power post-lockdowns.

The sentiment around the payments by staff was that it was a “harsh consolation prize” following their experience during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, following the announcement two Australian universities said they would unlock wages and deliver one-off payments to employees, Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) secretary Sally McManus said it was a sign staff are in high demand.

“Workers have got this brief period of time with the borders closed where they’ve got more individual bargaining power,” McManus told Guardian Australia.

But the current labour shortage is unlikely to provide enough of a boost to rebalance the power for higher education workers and their unions, according to an academic — and the union itself.

On Wednesday the University of Wollongong announced it would unlock salary increases for its staff.

In a statement, the university said it was acting to “ease the financial impact of COVID-19 on staff by unlocking incremental salary increases paused under agreements reached with staff last year.”

Professor Patricia Davidson, vice-chancellor at the University of Wollongong (UOW) said the decision was intended as a symbol of gratitude to its employees.

“Although our financial situation remains uncertain, we can afford to make this important and genuine show of goodwill in recognition of their effort and commitment,” Davidson said.

“It will hopefully ease the financial burden being borne by staff, particularly casual staff, in the lead up to the holiday season,” she said.

The University of Sydney earlier this week also announced a financial bonus for employees in the form of a one-off bonus.

It said the $2,000 “Covid recognition payment” was a measure of gratitude for their “remarkable and sustained service.”

While the unemployment rate spiked to 5.2% in October, economists said the jump was a result of a wave of Australians emerging from lockdowns to rejoin the workforce.

McManus said right now workers were “choosing to leave jobs, especially if they are not secure, and are looking for ones that are.”

She suggested workers, particularly those on the lower end of the pay scale in disability services, aged care, hospitality and retail, were currently in a good position to demand a fixed-term contract or a guaranteed number of hours.

Following reopening, and amid a mammoth injection of stimulus into the consumer economies in Victoria and NSW, reports have recorded wages on offer in sectors like hospitality up to 15% higher than usual.

Jenny Lambert, the director of economics, employment and skills at the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a “worker market” was emerging, where staff were better placed to set terms with their employer.

Unions threw ‘casuals under the bus’ during the pandemic

A casual academic, who holds positions at both the University of Sydney and the University of Technology told Business Insider Australia he’s sceptical that the reopening of borders and return of international students will leverage the position of workers in the sector.

The sentiment among himself and his colleagues held that these payments were a “harsh consolation prize.”

“So much of the rhetoric around, you know, cutting courses, casualised staff, making redundancies [was] about not having money to pay them,” during the pandemic, he said.

“And then at the drop of a hat, they can give $2,000 to thousands of employees all at once.

“It’s a really confused message.”

He also said the formal payment offer from the University of Sydney had a clause at the bottom with guidance if staff chose not to accept the payment.

The academic, who declined to share his name, said the unions that represent the sector, including the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) — and more broadly the ACTU, had seen the pandemic expose the limits of their bargaining power.

He said that union action to protect staff from being let go led to compromises, and “a lot of that compromise was around getting loose guarantees from the university about the number of redundancies, but really kind of throwing casuals under the bus in that process.”

The university sector currently has an around 70% casualised workforce, meaning they represent the majority of recipients of potential post-pandemic payments.

“It feels like unions are in positions where they’re almost kind of forced to acknowledge they can’t actually do everything. And I suppose, for the most part, their work goes into kind of retaining full time positions and pushing back against redundancies in general wage and salary increases where it’s harder for them to fight for specific support for casuals.”

In a written statement sent to Business Insider Australia via email, McManus reiterated her earlier claim that local workers would potentially be able to use the current market conditions to their advantage.

“Border closures have kept hundreds of thousands of short-term visa workers out of the workforce, and during this time local workers have increased bargaining power as some employers could usually exploit a large pool of migrant workers,” McManus said.

The ACTU secretary placed the blame on the Morrison Government’s failure to rein in the “gig-ification” of work in the higher education sector and more broadly for the potential that this period would not boost worker’s bargaining power.

“The Morrison Government has allowed insecure work to spiral out of control and has legislated to make casualising the workforce easier for employers,” she said.

“They’ve done nothing to address years of record-low wage growth.”

McManus said the sector’s resurgence was contingent on the government’s willingness to use the upcoming period to ensure employees in the sector saw an improvement in working conditions.

However she said evidence on the ground suggested that was unlikely to be the outcome.

“Rather than using the recovery to create a better, more equitable workforce, the Morrison Government is campaigning for a return to the same or higher levels of insecure work and short-term visa workers as we saw before the pandemic.”