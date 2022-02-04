Australian universities are set to lose more expertise, money and global standing, as attendance reaches the highest point in decades

While more Australians are enrolled in university than ever before, universities are being drained of funding and expertise, experts warn. (Credit: Getty)

Nationally, 47.8% of people under the age of 25 are now enrolled in a bachelor degree, according to Productivity Commission data.

But the loss of government funding and expertise was hurting the sector’s ability to deliver, as it faces an uncertain future during the pandemic.

National president of the university union said the sector was losing a generation of researchers, academics and specialist professional staff.

While 50% of Australians under the age of 25 now attend university, the sector is rapidly losing funding and expertise, decimation that’s been pushed by the Morrison government and accelerated by the pandemic.

Recently released Productivity Commission data shows that nationally 47.8% of people under the age of 25 are now enrolled in a bachelor degree.

Enrolment in higher education has been rapidly rising over the past 30 years. In 1989 only 7.9% of the population held a bachelor’s degree. Since then it rose to 30% in 2020 and skyrocketed to over 50.2% in 2021.

At the same time, Australian universities have been slipping in global standing.

A 2021 report by Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) revealed the number of universities in the top 100 halved in the space of two years.

While the University of Melbourne and University of Sydney ranked as Australia’s best universities, many of the country’s similarly esteemed universities lost ground. In 2018, four universities cracked the top 100 with both Australian National University (ANU) and the University of Queensland (UQ) coming in at 82 or better.

Amid this, the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) said the sector faced an uncertain future following job losses and funding cuts that had been exacerbated by the loss of international students over the past two years.

Australian universities are ‘struggling’, union says

Alison Barnes, national president of the NTEU, told Business Insider Australia that while the union welcomed the increase in university attendance, this had not translated to a higher quality of education.

“An influx of students should translate into more quality, secure jobs for higher education staff but the reality is, 35,000 jobs at public universities were lost last year,” Barnes said.

On top of that, an ongoing move toward a casualised workforce — around 70% of the university sector are currently casuals — which began before the pandemic had left many employed in the sector stranded as lockdowns rolled across the past two years.

“Of the staff who are left, many are employed insecurely, on casual or short-term contracts, and are struggling with increasingly unmanageable workloads,” Barnes said.

Barnes said it had left the workforce exploited, lacking in financial security and more likely than ever to miss out on opportunities for career development.

While inflation and rock bottom unemployment are likely to lead to wage growth in coming months, with experts calling the current period a “worker market”, university workers have claimed their unions are unlikely to be able to win them wage rises that could reverse some of the damage done in recent years.

A casual academic, who holds positions at both the University of Sydney and the University of Technology, and who declined to be named, told Business Insider Australia they were sceptical of the sector’s ability to win further protections.

Recent one-off payments awarded by several universities at the end of 2021 represented a “harsh consolation prize” following the job cuts and losses of the past two years, they said, adding that the pandemic had exposed the NTEU and more broadly the ACTU’s ability to win higher wages for workers in the sector.

Government cuts to continue

The sector is also bracing for more cuts over the next two years. Last year’s federal budget reduced funding for universities by nearly 10% over three years and discontinued the $1 billion emergency research grant.

The Morrison government had abandoned the sector, Barnes said, cutting funding per university place, hiking fees, implementing a “failed casual conversion scheme”, and arbitrarily excluding universities from JobKeeper.

“All Australians deserve a high-quality education but due to the Federal Government’s destructive policies and lack of action, we are losing a generation of researchers, academics and specialist professional staff,” she said.

The University of Sydney recently announced it would move forward with plans to abolish its department of Arts & Social Sciences.

Additionally, the Morrison government’s newest election commitment aimed at the university sector — the University Research Commercialisation (URC) Action Plan, which it says will put $2.2 billion in investment into accelerating commercial research and innovation — will drive researchers out of universities, according to Barnes.

“The prime minister’s research commercialisation plan is also driving away some of our best and brightest researchers who, after the stress of COVID, are now finding out that unless they happen to be involved in one of the select areas of government focus on manufacturing priorities, they are unlikely to receive public funding for their research,” she said.

Barnes said in order to begin repairing the sector, the new federal government post-election needed to adopt the recommendations of the Senate Select Committee on Job Security, which includes a new Higher Education Funding Strategy, the provision of additional funding to universities to restore jobs, and consultation with the NTEU to design a system of casual and fixed-term conversion appropriate for the sector.

“All universities should also be compelled to provide more detailed reports of their staffing composition, funding for all Australian research should be increased, and in light of widespread wage theft, improved rights of entry for all trade unions must be legislated,” Barnes said.