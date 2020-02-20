Australian unemployment shot up to 5.3% in January, setting the stage for another interest rate cut from the RBA

The RBA may be getting ready behind the scenes to cut rates soon. (Salvatore Laporta, Getty Images)

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may be considering cutting the official interest rate from 0.75% after unemployment rose quicker than expected.

While creating 13,500 more net jobs in January, the unemployment rate jumped from 5.1% to 5.3%.

The market appears to be pricing in an April cut as a result, although there is a chance the RBA could cut at its next rates meeting in March.

Phillip Lowe is not going to be happy about this one.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor would be tearing his hair out today down at Martin Place with Australia’s unemployment rate shooting up to 5.3% in January, according to new seasonally adjusted data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Lowe’s been playing a game of cat and mouse with the Australian labour market, naming the taming of it a top priority for the central bank. In an ideal world, he’d be starting at a number below 4.5% – in order to get our wages seriously growing and get us shopping – but we don’t live in that world, and the economy doesn’t look like it’s going to grant that wish anytime soon.

Instead, unemployment has jumped from 5.1% in December despite the economy producing more work, not less. In the month of January, part-time workers said goodbye to 32,700 jobs but there were 46,200 more full-time jobs to go around – a net increase of 13,500.

Regardless, unemployment is still on the rise, largely because of an increase in the participation rate – the percentage of the population over 15 who are either in work or looking for it. That nudged upwards from 66% to 66.1%. For perspective, Australia thought it’d hit peak participation rate in March 2018, at 65.7%, but what did it know? In other words, more people than ever want a job in this country and we just can’t create them quickly enough.

Overall it paints a “messy” picture, AMP Capital senior economist Diana Mousina, with the RBA expecting it to rise at 5.2%

“The unexpected increase in the unemployment rate sits against the better composition of jobs growth – a big lift in full-time jobs growth,” she said in a note issued to Business Insider Australia.

“Our jobs leading indicator suggests that employment growth will remain below 2% per annum which will keep the unemployment rate elevated around 5.3% or slightly above.”

But there’s another all-important number to consider, the underutilisation rate – which includes the unemployment rate as well as the number of people who have work but not enough – reached 13.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Unfortunately, that’s the highest it has been since April 2018 and appears to be rising.

“The underutilisation rate has a strong relationship with wage growth and the increase suggests that wage growth could soften from its already low levels,” Indeed Asia-Pacific economist Callam Pickering said.”Overall the quality of job creation appears to have declined. Hours worked rose by just 1.3% over the past year, compared with a 2.0% increase in employment. Consequently, the average worker is working fewer hours each week. Hours worked has tended to lead changes in employment growth, suggesting that employment growth may soften in the coming months.”

This sluggish labour data, with potentially more to come, falls after repeated signals from the Reserve Bank of Australia that it could continue to cut rates from 0.75% in order to keep unemployment in check.

While negative, the result shouldn’t snap the Lowe and his board into action just yet, according to Commonwealth Bank senior economist Gareth Aird who revealed he expects the RBA to wait a little longer before slashing interest rates.

“We retain our view that April looks the most likely month for the next 0.25% rate cut. March is clearly ‘live’, but we suspect the RBA will want to see the February employment report before delivering on its easing bias,” Aird said.

Looking ahead, there could be worse yet to come in the way of – to quote former US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld – two ‘known unknowns’.

“The ABS also noted there was little impact from the bushfires on employment thus far – we didn’t expect it to really emerge yet, but bushfires and now coronavirus remain a risk for employment in the months ahead, particularly via the highly casualised tourism industry,” Capital Markets macro rates strategists Robert Thompson said, noting he remains more optimistic as to the full impact of both.

“We continue to look for further easing from the RBA in June this year, but with the risk that this slips into the second half of 2020 as the Bank looks through a likely weak raft of first-quarter data on the grounds that current noise from bushfires [and the] coronavirus will reverse and should be looked through.”

Lowe would bloody hope so.

