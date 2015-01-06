Australian TV Streaming Service Stan Will Launch At $10 A Month

Australian streaming service Stan has announced its pricing structure as the $100 million joint venture project between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media gets ready to launch.

The service will be available to subscribers for $10 a month with a free 30-day trial also available.

The pricing is similar to Quickflix which is already operating in the Australian market. US player Netflix, which is set to launch in Australia by March, has a three tiered pricing strategy: $US7.99, $US8.99 and $US11.99.

Stan has also landed Amazon Prime shows Transparent and Motzart in the Jungle, adding to Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul which it secured last year.

Stan will also have the complete collection of Bond films and TV shows like Ray Donovan, Nurse Jackie, The Good Wife and Fargo.

Here’s the video.

Disclosure: Fairfax Media owns Allure Media, publisher of Business Insider Australia.

