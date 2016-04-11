Australian TV networks are trying to combat ad blockers

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

With roughly $22 billion in potential revenue lose each year due to ad blockers, media companies are looking to fight back, and Network Ten is the latest big Australian company to implement a program.

As TV networks begin to rely on catch-up TV and online live streaming of their channels as a big form of revenue, they’re looking for ways to protect their income from ad blockers.

Network Ten, as part of that push, is now implementing the technology of NASDAQ-listed technology company Brightcove. The service allows Ten to stick ads into video content in the cloud, rather than on the device where ad blockers can detect it and block it.

The technology is known as server-side ad insertion and is being hailed as a saviour for online video ad revenue. Previously, Network 10 had been implementing it across its apps on Apple TV, Sony BRAVIA TVs, Telstra TV and game consoles, but it is now pushing on the wider used web app.

Brightcove general manager of Australia and New Zealand, Mark Stanton, said that he believes ad blockers are of urgent concern for media companies.

“According to market research, (media companies) stand to lose nearly US$22 billion in revenue across desktop and mobile devices as result of their increased use,” he said.

“The beauty of server-side ad insertion solution is that media companies can easily monetise their online video content without worrying about ad blockers, and deliver a much better user experience, without the jarring disruptions of client-side ads such as video buffering, spinning wheels and poor video quality.”

Liz Baldwin, general manager of digital at Network Ten, emphasised the importance of anti-ad blocking technology.

“Tenplay achieved 182 million video views in 2015, making how we connect our catch-up, on-demand and live content with users a runaway success.”

“We’re now able to deliver a true broadcast-like experience for audiences and advertisers as well as address ad-skipping, giving advertisers greater assurance their content will be seen by their intended audiences.”

