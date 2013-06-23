Australian Troop Dies In Afganistan, Described As Iconic Figure

Getty/ Marco Di Lauro

A firefight in Afganistan has killed an Australian solider and left two injured.

Today in Canberra Defence Force Chief General David Hurley told a media conference that a soldier from the Sydney based 2nd commando regiment had been killed in a small arms encounter with insurgents in Oruzgan province.

The Fin reported first aid was applied to the soliders at the scene but they were unable to save one of the soliders who was only on his fifth day of his tour of duty.

The second soldier is in a serious condition and has been flown to Kandahar, while the third only received minor wounds and is expected to make a full recovery.

“His mates describe him as one of the most iconic figures of the regiment,” Hurley said. “In combat and as a team commander he was the man to watch and never happier than when a situation required decisive action and courage.”

The family has been informed, but had asked that he not be named.

The Financial Review reports, 40 Australian soldiers have now been killed in the conflict since the 2001 US-led invasion to topple the Taliban.

1500 Australian troop are currently deployed in Afganistan, however the Gillard government has promised 1000 of these soliders will be home by Christmas.

The Fin has more.

