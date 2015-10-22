Australian travel platform Locomote partners with Regus

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Locomote, an Australian company that provides a platform for business travel, has partnered with international workspace company Regus.

Regus operates more than 2,500 business centers in 106 countries and claims a customer base of over a million small businesses.

Philip Weinman, CEO and executive chairman of Locomote, likens the service to a platform like Apple TV, where users interact with third-party apps.

In essence, Locomote has commoditised the business travel industry, turning all of the things you need to book to travel; hotels, transfers and flights, etc into apps sitting on top of a single platform.

Weinman, who has founded 17 companies in 20 years, was a frequent traveller and two years ago began looking for a way to bring down costs.

Weinman and his business partners approached a couple of developers to create the platform, and have grown from there.

A private company, Weinman says Locomote has eschewed venture capital in favour of partnerships.

“After a short period of time a global player called Travelport took an equity in Locomote… they put both money and gave us an opportunity to go global overnight,” Weinman says.

Partnering with Regus puts Locomote’s platform in front of all of Regus’ customers around the world.

