Australia could rebuild its local tourism industry in 2021 – but it might need a helping hand from the government

Australians are in a position to rescue the local tourism industry, if state borders were to reopen.

AMP senior economist Diana Mousina said local tourism spending could compensate for the lack of international visitors in the short term, pending border closures and government incentives.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk suggested JobKeeper could be extended for tourism operators, while Mousina indicated travel vouchers could boost demand.

The Australian tourism industry might be hurting right now, but it doesn’t need international borders to reopen just yet to begin rebuilding.

With international visitors unlikely to truly return for at least another 12 months, domestic travellers are actually equipped to pick up that slack in the meantime, according to AMP senior economist Dianna Mousina.

“There is potential to offset the loss of activity from international tourism — especially if the borders stay closed through 2021 – through higher domestic tourism,” Mousina said.

“But, state border closures are likely to remain in flux until a vaccine reaches a large share of the population so intrastate tourism spending will be more important than interstate tourism.”

Pointing out the fact the domestic tourism industry contributes 4% to the Australian economy, or three times as much as the international one, Mousina noted Australians just have to be encouraged and enabled to spend.

“Australian offshore tourism detracts around 2.6% of GDP pre-COVID which can potentially be re-directed within Australia given the international border closures,” Mousina said.

“So, a continuing ban on international travel but a return to free domestic travel would actually boost the Australian economy in the short-term.”

The average international visitor spends $3,711 per trip, or almost 50% more than a local domestic tourist. However, that is only half the picture.

Australians typically spend much more, over $6,600 each, on overseas trips including airfares. With international holidays likely off the cards for the remainder of 2021, it amounts to a series chunk of change that could flow into the local economy.

Achieving the vision however would require the National Cabinet to find consistency and stability on the matter of border controls, something that has so far proven elusive, not to mention economically damaging.

The latest employment figures show the tourism sector has shed 12.8% of its workforce to September, or nearly five times the sector average.

Federal government called upon to prop up industry

With the nation surpassing more than 10 days without a locally-acquired case, some of those border restrictions are beginning to relax.

On Thursday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her state would reopen to New South Wales from February 1.

However, with the state’s tourism operators having been deprived of interstate visitors for months, Palaszczuk acknowledged the associated cost of closures and renewed calls for targeted federal support.

“Of course, we know that a lot of operators are doing it tough, especially with JobKeeper ending at the end of March,” Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

“I honestly think there is a case to be made to the federal government that perhaps Scott Morrison and the federal government could look at those industries that are doing it tough and maybe JobKeeper does need to be extended for those.”

It’s a call that echoes that of the industry, with Tourism and Transport Forum Chief Executive Margy Osmond declaring Australia “won’t have much of a tourism industry left” unless something gives.

Mousina agreed there was a “case to be made” for such targeted stimulus, “for example through funds for employee salaries, business grants or cheap loans, depending on how much business revenue has declined.”

“Or governments could incentivise residents to travel domestically through increased advertising to domestic residents or offering cash or vouchers for domestic holidays.”

Tourists to not venture far

While there may be little to encourage premiers to keep their state open during another outbreak, there may be more scope to grow tourism within each state.

“Generally, the number of COVID-19 cases has also been much lower in regional areas compared to the capital cities which has allowed regional Australians to generally have fewer mobility restrictions in place, benefitting economic activity,” Mousina said.

“As a result, tourism spending in regional cities is likely to outperform tourism spending in capital cities.”

