Australian Tennis Player Nick Kyrgios Is Malaysia Airlines' Newest Ambassador

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is the newest ambassador for Malaysia Airlines.

The 19-year-old, who rose from 183rd to 52nd in the world tennis rankings this year, announced the new partnership today, saying he was proud to be linked with an airline that he has grown up with.

“While I was born and brought up in Australia, I’m really proud of my family culture and very close to my Malaysian family. I’ve flown with Malaysia Airlines to visit them since I was a boy and my mum and extended family have always associated the airline with home. I feel privileged to become a friend of the airline – it will enable me to keep that important link with my family culture.”

Regional Senior Vice President of Malaysia Airlines, PK Lee, said the collaboration was part of a mutual desire to achieve excellence.

“His breakthrough performances on the world tennis circuit moved us all this year and we’re determined to help him achieve his dreams in 2015 and rise even further up the world rankings.”

Last month Malaysia Airlines’ shareholders voted to approve a takeover bid by Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, to nationalise the airline.

If the High Court of Malaysia approves the buyout MAS will delist from the Malaysian stock exchange by the end of 2014. At this time a new company by the name of Malaysia Airlines Bhd will take over the carrier and be operational by July 1 2015.

The takeover follows an upcoming restructure of the airline which will see 6,000 employees cut from its workforce in order to return the airline to profitability by 2017.

The flag carrier posted a 305.7 million ringgit ($107.7 million) loss in the April-June quarter, which followed the March 8 disappearance of flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew aboard. More on that here.

