Australian Television Personality Charlotte Dawson Has Died

Television personality Charlotte Dawson has been found dead inside her Woolloomooloo apartment in Sydney.
The New Zealand born former model, 47, was found by police after 11:15am today.
Dawson had long battled depression.
A police spokesman said the woman is yet to be formally identified and there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
Read more here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.