Australian Television Personality Charlotte Dawson Has Died

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

Television personality Charlotte Dawson has been found dead inside her Woolloomooloo apartment in Sydney.

The New Zealand born former model, 47, was found by police after 11:15am today.

Dawson had long battled depression.

A police spokesman said the woman is yet to be formally identified and there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

