Australian Telcos Working With Google On Ambitious Internet Balloon Project: Report

Google has reportedly held talks with Australian telecommunications companies about an ambitious internet balloon project.

According to The Australian, the balloons float on the edge of space and work in a system which beams 3G speed internet into rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The report says Google has sounded out Telstra, and has also been in contact with other providers.

The scheme, named Project Loon, has been tested in the South Island of New Zealand where it provided internet to 30 homes and businesses.

By mid-year Google wants to launch some balloons in Tasmania and wants to have around 300 up and running around the world by the end of 2014.

