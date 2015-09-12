Australian telcos don't want their internet speeds to be monitored

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Telcos across Australia are baulking at the prospects of having their broadband speeds being monitored.

Consumer watchdog, the ACCC, is pushing for a nationwide internet speed monitoring system following concerns that telco companies are misleading consumers by overstating the quality of their broadband connections and downloads.

The idea, which would follow similar schemes around the would, has been suggested by the ACCC after conducting a successful pilot test across 90 households in Melbourne to track the average broadband internet speed and quality, web browsing times and video-streaming quality as the $56 billion national broadband network is being rolled out.

While the telcos argue they would be dumped with unnecessary costs and regulatory burdens, the ACCC has laid out a strong argument for the nationwide proposal saying “consumers need to be able to make an assessment about internet service providers not just on cost but also on quality”.

“We’re spending a lot of money on a monopoly asset [NBN] and people will want to know if it’s doing what it said it would do,” ACCC chairman, Rod Sims, told Fairfax.

“And once you get a fast-speed system people will advertise on the basis of speed and we need to know whether those representations are accurate.”

