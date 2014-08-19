Australian Tech Startup ScriptRock Just Raised More Than $9 Million In Latest Funding Round

ScriptRock employees are part IT geek, part rocker. Image: Facebook.

Australian tech startup ScriptRock has just closed $US8.7 million ($9.3 million) in capital funding for its product Guardrail which ties development and operations teams closer together.

The raising was led by August Capital and investors include PayPal’s Peter Thiel and super angel investor Scott Petry.

Riding the “DevOps” trend in Silicon Valley, Guardrail assists IT and operations teams to work collaboratively and understand their infrastructure, how it works and what’s available to them.

The now US-based tech company was cofounded by Australians Mike Baukes and Alan Sharp-Paul and has about 600 clients, including high-profile IT systems management companies Cisco and ADP.

Baukes said ScriptRock’s growth is the result of understanding its customer’s problems, the AFR reports.

“I think it is about giving a sh-t about what we do, having understanding and having empathy for people who use our products,” he said.

