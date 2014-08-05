Australian Tech Company Bigcommerce Has Made Some Big Hires As It Chases Revenue Growth

Bigcommerce founders & CEOs – Mitchell Harper and Eddie Machaalani.

Australian e-commerce platform Bigcommerce has made some big name hires and is seeing strong revenue growth year-on-year.

Over the past 12 months, Bigcommerce has grown revenue by 100 per cent and has increased the number of online stores using its platform from 35,000 to 55,000.

The startup has recruited former TwitPic CTO Steve Corona as its principal architect, Eventbrite engineer Scott Baker to head up site reliability and operations, and Salesforce.com veteran Kei Tang to manage quality engineering.

“Bigcommerce has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years,” Bigcommerce president Steve Power said.

“We’re making the necessary investments in top talent to support and further build out our efforts on all fronts.”

Founded in 2009, the tech company now has almost 200 employees with the majority based in the US, including more than 56 in San Francisco and 125 in Austin.

