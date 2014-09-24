Australian Taxpayers Have Forked Out $1.416 Million For 198 Animals To Be Killed

Chris McGrath/ Getty

Australian taxpayers have paid a whopping $1.416 million to exterminate just 198 pests – that’s $7152 a kill.

The “pest control” trial, which allows amateur hunters to shoot animals such as rabbits, goats, pigs, deer and foxes in National Parks, was established after former NSW premier Barry O’Farrell struck a deal with the Shooters and Fishers Party in a bid to get electricity privatisation legislation through Parliament.

While many have said the trial is a big waste of money, for little results, The Sydney Morning Herald reports the government claims much of the costs went to the development of “procedures and protocols” to allow the trial to go ahead.

But Shooters Party MP Robert Brown says it’s these tight restrictions placed on shooters that has caused the initiative to fail.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful to the National Parks and Wildlife rangers, but experienced hunters don’t need toilet cleaners showing them how to hunt,” Brown said.

The government made the rule that shooters had to be under strict supervision by National Parks and Wildlife officers, after a public outcry over safety of the trial.

43 NSW national parks spanning from Griffith to Cobar are involved in the three-year trial which started last year.

The Natural Resources Commission will review the trial’s outcomes in 2016.

