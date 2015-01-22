Australian Taxi App Ingogo Will List On The ASX And Wants To Launch Payments Tech For Small Businesses

Hamish Petrie, founder of taxi app ingogo

Australian taxi app ingogo is preparing to list on the ASX and is considering launching payments technology for small business this year.

The taxi app, which is already running in Sydney and Melbourne, has also flagged expansion into the Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth markets before the end of 2015.

Ingogo founder Hamish Petrie said: “It’s an exciting year ahead for ingogo as we are also preparing to list on the ASX.”

“With strong teams in Sydney and Melbourne, where ingogo is live, we are now starting to grow ingogo in new cities with Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth on our hit list.”

Petrie has also hired former GE Capital general manager Craig Hopper as his new chief commercial officer and former AAPT exec Trent Jerome as chief financial officer.

“Mr Hopper brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to ingogo as its new CCO, especially to assist and help lead this expansion,” he said.

“Our new CFO Mr Jerome has a solid background with public companies and vast IPO experience, which is of great value to us. With a focus on change management and business integration, he has the great ability to streamline business operations, which will increase efficiency and bottom line profit, through commercial strategies.”

In October, ingogo secured $9 million in funding, taking the total raised to $16.2 million.

It also announced a partnership with cloud accounting platform Xero to develop a portable payment and accounting platform for small businesses.

