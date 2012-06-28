Australian Swimmer Under Fire For Allegedly Racy Swimsuit Picture

One of Australia’s most successful Olympic swimmers was blasted by Australian news sites and swimming fans for posting a “racy” picture of herself on Twitter… wearing a swimsuit.



Though not as conservative as her competitive swimsuits, the photo Stephanie Rice uploaded via Instagram can hardly be described as racy. See for yourself:

Photo: @ItsStephRice

The photo caused a minor uproar on Twitter, with some Australians calling for Rice to be dropped from the team.

i feel that stephanie rice posting a photo of herself in swimwear has brought disgrace to the australian swim team and she should be dropped — mendy menendez (@allyouzombies) June 26, 2012

Rice won three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, and will be looking to add to that total in London.

The 24-year-old will compete in the 200-meter and 400-meter medley events, as well as the 4×200-meter medley team event.

