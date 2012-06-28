Australian Swimmer Under Fire For Allegedly Racy Swimsuit Picture

Nicholas Schwartz

One of Australia’s most successful Olympic swimmers was blasted by Australian news sites and swimming fans for posting a “racy” picture of herself on Twitter… wearing a swimsuit.

Though not as conservative as her competitive swimsuits, the photo Stephanie Rice uploaded via Instagram can hardly be described as racy. See for yourself:

Stephanie Rice

Photo: @ItsStephRice

The photo caused a minor uproar on Twitter, with some Australians calling for Rice to be dropped from the team.

Rice won three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, and will be looking to add to that total in London.

The 24-year-old will compete in the 200-meter and 400-meter medley events, as well as the 4×200-meter medley team event.

