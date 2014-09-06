Australian Surfer Has Died After Being Hit By A Giant Wave Off Lombok

Getty/Ryan Pierse

An Australian surfer has reportedly died off the Indonesian island of Lombok after being swamped by a huge wave.

The ABC says the 54-year-old man was found floating in the surf at Sorga Beach on Lombok on Friday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it is providing consular assistance to the man’s friends.

Local police say it’s suspected the man was hit by a big wave.

A Victorian man, Peter Luke, 27, died last month on a beach on the island of Sumbawa.

Another Australian, Peter Maynard, is still missing after failing to check out of his hotel near Bali 11 days ago.

