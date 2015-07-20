Watch the incredible video of a top surfer fighting off a great white shark attack

Australian surfer Mick Fanning survived a shark attack at a South African surfing competition. Fanning punched the shark in the back and used his surfboard to fend off the shark. He was rescued by officials and the competition ended following the incident, all captured and broadcast on live television.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Associated Press and World Surf League.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.