Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr has a new fat-fighting weapon

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is showing off a new fat-fighting weapon in an ad aimed squarely at her Japanese fans.

It takes a while to get to the point, starting out with the usual situations you’d expect to find Kerr in:

Of course, even supermodels have to eat:

It’s filmed in LA, but Kerr prefers Japanese food, especially when she’s plugging a Japanese product:

According to RocketNews24, she’s got a thing for tonkatsu pork cutlet, served, as it should be, with cabbage:

Here’s the point of it all – Suntory Black Oolong Tea. Suntory says it contains ingredients that help block the body from absorbing fat:

Here’s the ad in full:

https://youtu.be/SopZQUvEguA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.